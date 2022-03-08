Flurries will fall Tuesday and Wednesday morning

NAMPA, Idaho — Morning snow showers, midday rain, and afternoon clouds are on tap for most of the Treasure Valley Tuesday.

Cold air is moving south this morning decreasing temperatures and increasing shower activity.

Rain and snow showers are developing north to south along a upper trough with snow levels at 3,500-4,000ft.

Mountain valleys can expect 1-2" of snow Tuesday with snow levels dropping back down to valley floors by Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the coldest days this week with temperatures 10-15 degrees below normal.