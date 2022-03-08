Watch
Weather

Actions

Flurries will fall Tuesday and Wednesday morning

Posted at 10:11 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 12:11:34-05

NAMPA, Idaho — Morning snow showers, midday rain, and afternoon clouds are on tap for most of the Treasure Valley Tuesday.

Cold air is moving south this morning decreasing temperatures and increasing shower activity.

Rain and snow showers are developing north to south along a upper trough with snow levels at 3,500-4,000ft.

Mountain valleys can expect 1-2" of snow Tuesday with snow levels dropping back down to valley floors by Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the coldest days this week with temperatures 10-15 degrees below normal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018