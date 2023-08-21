Flooding concerns, rain and wind ahead as remnants of Hilary move through Idaho

Active weather on deck Monday as impacts from Tropical Storm Hilary reach eastern Oregon and SW Idaho. Pack a rain jacket and umbrella!

A widespread flood watch is in effect as heavy rain is expected in the region throughout the day. Flash flooding in the mountains, urban flooding in areas with poor drainage, and mudslide impacts are all concerns.

Rain is already reaching the Treasure Valley this morning and showers will continue through the day with about a tenth of an inch of rain total expected by Tuesday morning. Heavier precipitation is on deck for eastern Oregon. North of Baker City, 3.5 inches of rain is expected in the next 24 hours. The east central mountains will also see a lot of precipitation. We are looking at nearly 2 inches in the higher elevations north of Ketchum.

This could pose a threat to the following major roadways:

I-84 in the lower Treasure Valley towards eastern Oregon

US86, US95, US20, US26, US55, US21, and US17 (Banks to Lowman Road).

US75 (Between Stanley and Ketchum)

Some thunderstorms will develop by mid-day in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon as the center of the low pushes northward.

Around that time - from 11AM to 3PM - gusty southeast winds will develop. Gusts of 30-40 mph are likely across the area and in the higher terrain there could be isolated gusts 50-60 mph.

A Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning is in effect through 6PM today in the highlighted areas below. Winds may be strong enough to cause isolated power outages.

It's significantly cooler out today with this low pressure system. We're looking at highs in the 70s in the Treasure Valley, but it's very humid out and doesn't feel that cool. By this evening storms will become more isolated and rain wont be as widespread as the majority of moisture pushes into northern Idaho and western Montana.

Expect a slight chance of rain and scattered showers to carry through Tuesday as the remainder of this system trickles through the region.