Flood watch remains in place for the mountains as scattered storms could lead to flash flooding

Scattered thunderstorms are developing in southwest Idaho and will continue to lift northward, potentially impacting the Treasure Valley, this evening. There is a Flood Watch active for eastern Oregon, the Boise foothills, and the Central Mountains through midnight tonight (Tuesday night). These areas received heavier rainfall the last several days and the ground is saturated. Any downpours with this evening's storms could lead to flash flooding.

Idaho News 6

After cooler weather associated with dense cloud cover from Hilary, temperatures gradually heat up through the rest of the week and into the weekend. The average high temperature for Boise is officially below 90 degrees, but high temperatures likely remain in the 90s (even mid to upper 90s) into next week.

A coastal low pressure system is going to increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.