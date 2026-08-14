Flash Flood Watch continues for central Idaho burn scars as thunderstorm threat persists through Saturday

An active and potentially dangerous weather pattern continues across the region, with scattered thunderstorms bringing heavy rain, gusty outflow winds, and flash flood risks to central Idaho burn scars through Saturday. The Treasure Valley will see a chance of storms Saturday afternoon before a brief window of drier and cooler conditions arrives Sunday.

Comfortable weekend temps with scattered mountain storms Saturday in Scott Dorval's video forecast

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast 8/14/26

Treasure Valley: Storm Threat Saturday Afternoon

The Treasure Valley will see a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon as another wave of convection develops across southwest Idaho. The primary threats with this activity will be strong outflow wind gusts up to 45 mph and lightning. Atmospheric moisture remains near the 95th percentile for this time of year, so any storms that develop will be capable of producing heavy rain. Temperatures will remain near normal Saturday with highs near 90 degrees before a brief window of cooler and drier air arrives Sunday.

Red Flag Warnings continue across portions of the Vale, Baker, and Boise districts as several new fires were initiated despite localized wetting rains. Residents in the Treasure Valley should remain fire aware and be prepared for gusty outflow winds from any afternoon storms Saturday.

Flash Flood Watch: Central Idaho Burn Scars

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the Fox, Powder, Tartar, and Wapiti burn scars as heavy rain cores will again be possible Saturday, prolonging the threat for flash flooding and debris flows across vulnerable terrain. Anyone in or near these burn scar areas should monitor conditions closely and be prepared to move to higher ground if heavy rain develops.

Brief Relief Sunday Before Active Pattern Returns

Sunday will bring a welcome break from the active weather pattern, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 92 degrees as cooler and drier air overspreads the region. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will linger primarily across the central Idaho mountains, while the Treasure Valley remains dry.

Looking Ahead: Active Pattern Continues

Another upper-level shortwave trough will swing through the Pacific Northwest Monday, keeping shower and thunderstorm chances over higher terrain of eastern Oregon and southwest Idaho. Temperatures will remain near normal Monday and Tuesday before a warming trend begins Wednesday as an upper-level ridge amplifies over the Great Basin. A longwave trough that has been sitting offshore may finally move onshore to end the work week, bringing increased precipitation chances and gusty winds from southerly flow aloft.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Locally breezy around storms.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Gusty breezes at times. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday

Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

