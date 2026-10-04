First weekend of October sees smoke and warm weather

Warm weather sticks around this weekend, and now smoke is lingering over southern Idaho. When will we see true fall weather make its way here?

Temperatures are staying high, with chances of 90°F still expected for the valley floors. The high-pressure ridge we see bringing these conditions is also not allowing a lot of airflow into the region, meaning smoke is now starting to build up over our region.

A slight cool down will come in during the work week, but it only gets us into the low and mid 80s. We also stay very dry this week with only minimal chances of showers near the Magic Valley Monday evening.

Outside of that, it's clear and warm skies over all of the Gem State. Temperatures are still ranging warmer than normal, but our extended outlook is starting to head in the right direction for precipitation.

All of Idaho is now seeing average rainfall expected in our 6-10 day outlook. Meaning rain may finally be on the way when we get closer to the middle of the month. Still expect temperatures to stay elevated, though.

Enjoy your weekend, Idaho, and stay cool as we return to the 90s once again!