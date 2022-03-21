First week of Spring brings plenty of sunshine and 70-degree weather

NAMPA, Idaho — High clouds spread as a warm front spreads across the area.

The warm front brought light rain and snow to higher elevations across Harney, Baker, and Valley counties this morning.

54-degrees is the expected high temperature for today. Light winds will increase this evening averaging 13-17mph.

On Tuesday the front heads north causing clouds to decrease. Temperatures will also start warming up this week putting us in 70-degree territory on Wednesday (nearing record temperatures), Friday, and Saturday.