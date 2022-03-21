Watch
Weather

Actions

First week of Spring brings plenty of sunshine and 70-degree weather

Posted at 9:45 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 11:45:53-04

NAMPA, Idaho — High clouds spread as a warm front spreads across the area.

The warm front brought light rain and snow to higher elevations across Harney, Baker, and Valley counties this morning.

54-degrees is the expected high temperature for today. Light winds will increase this evening averaging 13-17mph.

On Tuesday the front heads north causing clouds to decrease. Temperatures will also start warming up this week putting us in 70-degree territory on Wednesday (nearing record temperatures), Friday, and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018