First week of fall sees rise in temperatures

We are having a phenomenal final weekend of summer, but fall arrives this week. Will the temperatures take a fall, too?



Summer-like weather continues through the week, with clear skies and temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. Some locations in the Treasure Valley could reach 90°F on Thursday.

A chance of showers arrives Tuesday afternoon, mainly affecting Idaho's central mountains and southeastern regions, while most other areas remain dry with clear skies.

Cooler fall weather returns next weekend, with temperatures dropping back into the low 70s. Near-average temperatures are expected to finish out September, signaling a more sustained arrival of fall conditions.

Even though we are getting near the end of September and the change of the season, summer-like weather is making one last push. Skies will stay nice and clear over the next week. Temperatures are set to climb into the upper 80s with chances of 90° on Thursday at the Treasure Valley's peak.

Chances of showers are expected for the central mountain region on Tuesday afternoon. Showers will mostly impact the central part of the state and the southeastern portion of Idaho. There will be clear skies outside of that.

Going into next weekend, cooler weather is forecasted, with low 70s returning to Idaho. The trend after that is average temperatures this time of year to close out September. As we change over months, that looks like the true arrival of fall-like weather, but the last week of September could also bring in comfortable conditions.

Have an awesome weekend and be ready as we head into fall soon!

WATCH FULL FORECAST BELOW—