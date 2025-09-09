First taste of fall brings 70s and increasing shower chances

Idaho News 6

That cooler weather-maker we’ve been tracking is slowly moving inland along the West Coast. Today, clouds will increase with isolated showers and a few thunderstorms possible across the East and West Central Mountains through about 4 PM. A mix of sun and clouds elsewhere will keep most of us dry.

By Wednesday, rain chances expand across southern Idaho and into the Treasure Valley as the low gets closer. Storms that form could produce brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, and even small hail. Idaho’s heavier rain will be tied to stronger storms. Be prepared and pack the umbrella.

Unsettled conditions will continue through at least Friday, with daytime highs trending cooler — near 80 today, but 5 to 10 degrees below normal by midweek. So keep the jacket handy, and keep an eye out for passing showers or storms through the end of the week.

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West-northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of rain is 50%.

Thursday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of rain is 50%.

Friday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of rain is 40%.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday

A 20% chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday

A 30% chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.