First few days of 2023 are dry and cold!

Posted at 6:44 AM, Jan 02, 2023
Areas of southern Idaho and eastern Oregon are dealing with foggy conditions this morning - particularly thick in Owyhee County and Boise foothills.

After the fog burns away later this morning conditions will be mostly clear overall today, although this afternoon a weak Pacific trough will move inland and bring some precipitation towards Idaho. A couple of inches are expected to Harney County late tonight and Malheur County overnight. This system will also bring an increased cloud cover to the region.

Temps will be pretty cold today, a few degrees below normal in the Treasure Valley as we hang out in the mid-30s. Tomorrow we will start a warming pattern that pushes us into the low 40s the rest of the week.

