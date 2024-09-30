Fine Fall weather to start the week off though it doesn't last long the temperature roller coaster continues

Good Morning everyone, we hope you had a wonderful and restful weekend but it's time to get back to the Monday morning work/school flow!

While last week we rode the temperature roller coaster, temperatures hovered around the mid to upper 80s, with the hottest day of the week being Saturday where the Treasure Valley saw nearly record breaking heat!

This week will feel much more like fall, and you'll note it this morning. Waking up temperatures start the day in the 40s along the Valley floors, and 30s in the central mountains. It will be fairly chilly so grab the sweater and a warm cup of coffee. As we prepare for the afternoon temperatures across the area hover in the lower to mid 70s.

Idaho News 6

As we continue through the work week, we will remain on the cooler end up until Tuesday with temperatures hovering in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will feel a bit more like spring time with an area of high pressure rebuilding just south of us causing afternoon highs to brush towards the 80 mark again.

Wrapping up the work week we cool slightly into Thursday, but then gradually warm Friday towards the mid 80s.

We certainly are trending cooler than last week, however, it does look like we are beginning October a bit warm.

Either way it's going to be a wonderful forecast for any outdoor activities you may have.

As always, take care of yourself and others

