Find out why the northern lights are happening and if our warm weather will hold

The northern lights may be visible briefly just after sunset Sunday night although there may be a few clouds obscuring the sky a bit in some areas.

Our weather has been unseasonably warm this weekend and will continue that way for most if not all of next week.

Expect sunshine on Monday with a slight chance of mountain showers north of McCall and in Owyhee County otherwise there will only be a few clouds and warm temperatures continuing near 80°.

A weak disturbance crossing the state Monday will kick up the breeze and drop the temp a bit on Tuesday. Our high in the valley will be in the upper-70s with bright sunshine continuing.

Another surge of heat will develop on Thursday with our highs reaching the mid-80s.

One more cooler push of air will affect northern Idaho Friday night bringing a drop in temperature and breezy conditions again on Saturday. There is some uncertainty on exactly just how cool it will be and if any showers will reach southern Idaho.

Stay connected to my forecasts throughout the week for updates on what we can expect!