Find out what's in store as a quieter weather pattern develops for Idaho

Another storm will approach Idaho Sunday night but this one will only hit extreme southern areas of the state with valley rain & mountain snow.

In the Treasure Valley, expect partly cloudy skies tonight, with a 20% chance of rain after 11 pm. That will increase to a 40% chance of rain before 9 am, followed by gradually clearing skies. So enjoy the afternoon sunshine and comfortably cool temperatures.

A much quieter weather pattern will set in by Tuesday bringing a prolonged period of dry with conditions along with colder temperatures and more sunshine.

Here's a quick look at my forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low of around 37 and a 20% chance of rain.

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of rain until 9 am then increasing sunshine and a high near 45.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

The long-term forecast indicates a dry period through Thursday, followed by increasing chances of mountain snow and valley rain on Friday.

Stay connected right here for updates to my forecast!