Find out what's in store as a quieter weather pattern develops for Idaho

Dry weather pattern developing for Idaho
Another storm will approach Idaho Sunday night but this one will only hit extreme southern areas of the state with valley rain & mountain snow.

In the Treasure Valley, expect partly cloudy skies tonight, with a 20% chance of rain after 11 pm. That will increase to a 40% chance of rain before 9 am, followed by gradually clearing skies. So enjoy the afternoon sunshine and comfortably cool temperatures.

A much quieter weather pattern will set in by Tuesday bringing a prolonged period of dry with conditions along with colder temperatures and more sunshine.

Here's a quick look at my forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low of around 37 and a 20% chance of rain.
Monday: Cloudy with a chance of rain until 9 am then increasing sunshine and a high near 45.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 38.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

The long-term forecast indicates a dry period through Thursday, followed by increasing chances of mountain snow and valley rain on Friday.

Stay connected right here for updates to my forecast!

