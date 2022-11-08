Find out what parts of Idaho could get slammed with more snow

Not much will happen in southwest Idaho Monday night and during the daylight hours Tuesday. We can expect some blustery wind making it feel quite cold, especially in the mountains where wind chill readings could dip below zero briefly.

Tuesday evening through Wednesday we get a direct hit with a cold pacific storm that will bring several inches of snow to elevations above 3000 feet and over a half foot in the ski areas.

This storm needs to be watched closely as the Treasure Valley will be right on the edge between mostly rain and 3 inches of snow. Right now I am thinking mostly rain with up to an inch of snow on grassy surfaces when you wake up Wednesday morning. The foothills just north of Boise could easily see 2"-4" of heavy, wet snow.

After this storm passes we will have cold temperatures that we would typically see in mid to late December with highs in the low to mid-30s and morning lows in the teens.

Stay connected right here for updates on this approaching storm.