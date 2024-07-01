Find out if our cooler weather will heat up for the long weekend

A cold front moved through overnight bringing cooler temperatures, breezy conditions, and some clouds and this weather may last for at least a little while but changes are likely for next weekend.

Another weak front will move through on Monday bringing more comfortable temperatures in the mid-80s in Boise and low-70s to the central mountains. The breeze will continue on Monday and there will be some lingering clouds and a few showers in the central mountains.

Tuesday looks amazing with lows in the mid-50s and highs in the mid-80s. The wind will be lighter and the sky will be very sunny! Sunshine will also return to central Idaho.

Wednesday could be a bit breezy again but bright and sunny with temps still holding in the 80s.

By Thursday the 4th of July I expect the valley to climb back to 90° in the valley with lots of sunshine and no chance of showers. The McCall area should have a high near 78° with a cool evening for fireworks.

Friday will be marked by a noticeable increase in the heat with mid-90s in much of the valley with low-80s in the central mountains.

This weekend will be hotter but I am still thinking around 100° in the valley. At times it had looked like we would soar well over 100° but the excessive heat will likely hold to our southwest. Conditions should be calm on Saturday but later Saturday night there is a slight chance that a breeze could kick in that could affect some fireworks displays. I will keep you posted on this possibility.

Stay connected right here for my latest updates on the July 4th weekend.