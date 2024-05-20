Find out how much longer our cooler weather will be sticking around

Sunday's cool breeze will return on Monday along with a few clouds and just a slight chance of a shower in Ada County. There is a better chance for showers in Elmore County and in the central mountains. Temperatures will be chilly in the morning and only a few degrees milder than Sunday.

Tuesday will be cooler than normal but lighter wind and sunshine should make for a nicer day.

Another even colder system will drop out of the Gulf of Alaska and into Idaho on Wednesday and this one will have more moisture in the form of showers & storms in the valley and snow in the much higher elevations. Temperatures in the valley will only be in the low 60s again.

Cool conditions will linger into Thursday and there is still a chance for few showers.

Friday in my pick day of the week! I expect sunshine, light wind and a high temperature in the low 70s. That's below normal by still nice with the light wind.

Another system may affect Idaho over the weekend but its too early to tell how much of an influence it will have as far as wind and temperature.

Stay connected right here for updates all week long!