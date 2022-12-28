Find out how long this atmospheric river will slam the west

As I expected the Treasure Valley had very little rain on Tuesday and temperatures soared to above 50 with Boise touching 56 at 3 pm! It was not a record but it was close. A cold front moves through overnight dropping temperatures into the mid-30s with some rain showers mixing with snow into the early morning. I do not expect any accumulation in the valley while the central mountains will see 2"-6" of snow in places that had rain on Tuesday.

Our next area of precipitation will move into western Idaho on Thursday afternoon with the potential for 1"-3" of snow in parts of the Treasure Valley. A dry period will ensue then another wave of snow in the valley could add additional snow Thursday night. Precipitation should change to rain on Friday.

Rain and snow showers are possible on Saturday then colder Sunday and Monday with the chance for accumulating snow in the valleys next week.

