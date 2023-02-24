Find out how long these beautiful blues skies will last

After some epic snow in the ski resorts over the past few days, sunshine is now dominating Idaho.

The Treasure Valley should have a much milder, more pleasant day on Saturday with bright sunshine and temperatures in the mid-50s by late in the day! There is still some question as to how cold the wind will be but I would expect that in the morning with somewhat less wind later in the day.

The nice weather won't last long as another storm will bring snow to central Idaho Sunday and snow to rain in the valley. McCall could see 3"-6" by Sunday night.

Next week will feature at least to more impressive storms!

Stay connected for updates to my forecast.