Find out how long our unseasonable cold will last

The snow has ended and now winter cold has settled into the area. Expect another cold night with patchy fog possible on Friday. Sunshine will return for most of Friday with an increase in clouds later in the day from the west.

Snow flurries are likely in eastern Oregon Friday night and maybe the Owyhee mountains Saturday morning but other than cloud cover for part of the weekend I do not expect any snow.

There is another slight chance of snow flurries Monday morning but once again this is a weak disturbance and not a storm.

Generally dry & cold weather will continue well into next week and possibly through the following weekend.

In the meantime, Hurricane Nicole has wreaked havoc on the Florida coastline with extensive beach erosion undermining many homes that were eventually destroyed.

