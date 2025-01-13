Find out how Idaho's snowpack looks and the latest on more wind for California

Our dry weather could persist for much of the rest of January as a strong high-pressure system dominates the Western United States. This high-pressure system will persist through mid-week, leading to sunny skies and seasonably cold temperatures in the valleys.

Idaho's snowpack looks good with above-normal snow for most of the state. This is good news but the percentages will drop a bit over the next couple of weeks due to the lack of new snow.

As we head into the latter part of the week, the high-pressure system will shift westward, allowing colder air to move into Idaho. This will lead to a cooling trend, with temperatures dropping 5-10 degrees below normal by the weekend and brisk wind will make it feel even colder! There's also a slight chance of snow showers mostly in the central mountains by Friday.

Here's a quick look at the rest of my forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Tuesday-Friday: Sunny & seasonably cold, with highs in the mid-30s.

Next weekend: Mostly sunny & colder with a brisk wind. High temps dropping to near 30 by Sunday. Wind NW 10-18 mph.

Southern California: Strong Santa Ana Winds Ahead

A prolonged period of strong and gusty Santa Ana winds is expected to impact Southern California over the next three days, significantly increasing the threat of wildfires.

Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected through Monday night, with conditions worsening by late Monday night through Wednesday morning. During this time, wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph are possible in areas such as the San Gabriel Mountains, San Fernando Valley, and southeastern Ventura County.

These strong winds, combined with dry conditions, will create an extremely high risk of wildfires. Residents in these areas are urged to be prepared for potential evacuations.

Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning Details:



Wind Advisories: gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected

High Wind Warnings: gusts of 60 to 70 mph possible

Affected areas: San Gabriel Mountains, San Fernando Valley, southeastern Ventura County, Santa Clarita Valley, and eastern San Gabriel Mountains.

Stay connected right here for updates to my forecast for Idaho and southern California!