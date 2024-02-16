Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Finally, some relief from the rain! Mostly dry conditions today. Here's what's expected this weekend.

Posted at 4:35 AM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 06:35:44-05

Good Morning Idaho!

The past two days have been muggy and wet! Within the month of February Boise has exceeded the rainfall average 1.00", from the past two weeks we have reached 1.53" talk about a wet February! Hopefully this means February showers bring may flowers! (I hope)

This morning, as a weak cold front moves into the area behind a low pressure system. Cold dry air will push into the Valley making precipitation will decrease throughout the day. Waking up temperatures will remain in the upper 20s. Mid-Day skies should begin clearing, leaving us mostly sunny! Temperature highs today are 47 degrees. It will still feel pretty chilly so keep the jacket with you throughout the day.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast
Keep the Umbrella in your car! While we are seeing relief from the rain later today and tomorrow. Another round rolls back into Sunday.

Saturday is looking gorgeous, I expect us to remain mostly sunny with temperatures in in the upper 40s! However, overnight moisture carried from the pacific will make it's way to Idaho. Bringing us another round of rainfall that will carry over into Sunday. There is also a chance that Snow and rain could reach Harney County by late afternoon 

with snow levels between 3000 and 5000 feet.
Pacific Moisture headed to the Gem State
Areas in green represent rain! Pacific moisture will bring rain to the Valley Saturday night carrying over into Sunday.

Have a good weekend. Stay up to date with my latest forecast here Sophia cruz (@sophiacruzwx) • Instagram photos and videos

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018