Finally, some relief from the rain! Mostly dry conditions today. Here's what's expected this weekend.

Good Morning Idaho!

The past two days have been muggy and wet! Within the month of February Boise has exceeded the rainfall average 1.00", from the past two weeks we have reached 1.53" talk about a wet February! Hopefully this means February showers bring may flowers! (I hope)

This morning, as a weak cold front moves into the area behind a low pressure system. Cold dry air will push into the Valley making precipitation will decrease throughout the day. Waking up temperatures will remain in the upper 20s. Mid-Day skies should begin clearing, leaving us mostly sunny! Temperature highs today are 47 degrees. It will still feel pretty chilly so keep the jacket with you throughout the day.

Idaho News 6 Keep the Umbrella in your car! While we are seeing relief from the rain later today and tomorrow. Another round rolls back into Sunday.

Saturday is looking gorgeous, I expect us to remain mostly sunny with temperatures in in the upper 40s! However, overnight moisture carried from the pacific will make it's way to Idaho. Bringing us another round of rainfall that will carry over into Sunday. There is also a chance that Snow and rain could reach Harney County by late afternoon



with snow levels between 3000 and 5000 feet.

Idaho News 6 Areas in green represent rain! Pacific moisture will bring rain to the Valley Saturday night carrying over into Sunday.

Have a good weekend. Stay up to date with my latest forecast here Sophia cruz (@sophiacruzwx) • Instagram photos and videos

