Final week of summer brings cool, unsettled weather to Idaho

The last weekend of summer was a hot one, with Saturday's high temperature tying the record for the date (93°) in Boise. Warmer weather sticks around to start the work week but cloud cover increases during the afternoon. An approaching cold front will also push wildfire smoke into the area causing hazy skies.

Behind the cold front, temperatures fall nearly 10° into Tuesday with hazy skies continuing. The cooling trend continues throughout the week as an upper-level low rotates over eastern Oregon and southwest Idaho. Temperatures will dip into the 50's and 60's Thursday into Friday.

Idaho News 6

In the mountains, snow levels will fall to around 6500 feet. An inch or two of snow accumulation will fall at higher peaks Wednesday night into Thursday. Meanwhile, periods of rain impact the valley Wednesday through Friday. There will be a brisk northwest breeze making it feel a bit chilly.

Idaho News 6

It will feel like fall throughout the remaining days of summer, but the Autumnal Equinox officially occurs early Saturday morning. However, sunshine returns and temperatures warm for the first few days of fall.