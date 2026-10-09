Final day of 80s before major cooldown arrives this weekend

Get out and enjoy the heat today. We have a big fall cold front dropping temperatures across the Pacific Northwest.

Friday will bring mid-to-upper 80s one more time just before a big system drops temperatures into the 60s and 50s. Just before the temperatures drop this weekend, wind is causing a red flag warning for the Owyhee mountain region and parts of southern Idaho. It is only expected to last Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lots of rain is about to make its way into Idaho, with most of its impact over the Twin Falls and Idaho Falls parts of the state. There are slight chances of showers for the Treasure Valley, but the majority of this rain is expected in central to eastern Idaho.

The cool weather will stick around across the board this week, so make sure to stay warm as the Fall weather takes over. Have a great weekend, and get ready, as colder days are ahead.