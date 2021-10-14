Watch
Favorable fall conditions return to Idaho this weekend

Posted at 8:27 AM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 10:27:38-04

NAMPA, Idaho — Yesterday's low-pressure system brought light afternoon rain to the Treasure Valley. But, this system which is moving eastward has almost cleared the area.

A northwest wind may push slight snow flurries into higher elevations through this afternoon but in lower elevations mostly sunny conditions are expected.

Low temps in the lower Treasure Valley were sub-freezing extending Tuesday's freeze warning through 10 a.m today.

Today through Saturday, a mild warming trend comes into play with night warming & winds dwindling to a barely-there breeze.

