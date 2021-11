NAMPA, Idaho — It's game day on the blue for the Boise State Broncos!

The Broncos kick off against Wyoming at 7 p.m and while conditions will be dry they will be cloudy and cold so if you're attending don't forget your layers!

Idaho News 6

Expect milder temperatures for the entire weekend with valley highs topping 60 by Sunday.

With a very mild Monday on top next week, a cold front from the northwest brings much colder air and will bring highs in the valley to the mid-40s and lows in the upper 20s.