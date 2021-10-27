Favorable and seasonably average conditions expected through the weekend

NAMPA, Idaho — Winds out of the northwest keep shower activity relevant across west-central Idaho, east-central Oregon, and nearby mountain areas. Snow levels should hold between 6,000-7,000ft with little to no accumulation expected.

This afternoon, the northwest winds will bring breezy conditions. With a warm front moving in from the south, wet weather will make its way into Washington/ northern Idaho.

Conditions in the Treasure Valley through the weekend appear dry, favorable, and seasonably average.