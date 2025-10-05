Fall temperatures stick around but the showers go away

In just a week, Idaho has gone from a summer-like 90s to a fall-like 60s from one Saturday to the next. The trend will continue this week, and the good news is that the rain will take a break.

Break out the flannels and jeans, because temperatures stick to the 60s and a few 70s, but not much higher than that. Clear weather is on the way as well.

Light chances of showers in the mountains and northern Magic Valley on Sunday, but as the work week comes, the skies are expected to stay very clear.

The second half of the work week will be slightly warmer with consistent 70s for the Valley floors. The nice and cool nights will stick around, too, so keep that window shut overnight.

Enjoy the clearer skies and decent temperatures. It's fall, y'all!