Fall starting off warm

We are just days away from the first day of Fall but the weather we have seen up to this point is anything but Fall like.

Yes, we have seen some nice 70° days pass through the Treasure and Magic Valley and those days have felt like Fall but the true consistent Fall weather is still yet to arrive. Boise's high on Friday is 87°! Not very Fall like heat.

The weekend is showing cooler conditions with upper 70's expected and even the first day of Fall (This coming Monday) upper 70's again. Tuesday shoots right back up into the mid 80's and consistent 80's are on the way for the rest of next week.

We may have to wait for the end of September or beginning of October to arrive to truly see the season temperatures change but its not to terrible having warmer weather sticking around. Have a great weekend!