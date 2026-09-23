Fall kicks off with a warm up into the 90's, followed by a weekend cool down

We're kicking off fall with days that are gonna feel a lot like summer. Temperatures will peak in the low 90s Thursday, then fall back into the upper 60s and low 70s by Saturday and Sunday.

Extended Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low around 56. Light winds become calm overnight.

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant with a high near 85. Light south-southeast winds develop during the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a low around 60.

Thursday: Sunny, hot, and breezy with a high near 92. East winds could gust up to 24 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and mild with a low around 63.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler with a high near 83.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to around 48.

Saturday: Partly sunny and much cooler with a high near 69.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a low around 48.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 72.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a low around 49.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 71.

Monday Night: Mostly clear with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild with a high near 74.

