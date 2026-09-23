Fall kicks off with a warm up into the 90's, followed by a weekend cool down

We're kicking off fall with days that are gonna feel a lot like summer. Temperatures will peak in the low 90s Thursday, then fall back into the upper 60s and low 70s by Saturday and Sunday.
Extended Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear with a low around 56. Light winds become calm overnight.
Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant with a high near 85. Light south-southeast winds develop during the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a low around 60.
Thursday: Sunny, hot, and breezy with a high near 92. East winds could gust up to 24 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and mild with a low around 63.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler with a high near 83.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to around 48.
Saturday: Partly sunny and much cooler with a high near 69.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a low around 48.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 72.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a low around 49.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 71.
Monday Night: Mostly clear with a low around 46.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild with a high near 74.