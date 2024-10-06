Fall cool down finally arriving but not till next weekend

Hope you're enjoying you weekend! A nice cool day is followed by more 80's but we will finally see a Fall cool down coming soon.

Temperatures will climb back into the upper 70's and low 80's for most of the week until a cold front makes its way to Idaho on Thursday. Cloud coverage will begin to increase with this along with chances of rain going into Friday. The cool down will bring mid to upper 60's and maybe our first glimpse of consistent cool temperatures for the month of October.

Make sure to get out and enjoy these next few days of heat. The cool down is coming.