Fall cool down arrives this week!

After a summer-like start to September, a true fall in temperatures is on the way, with chances of rain and highs in the 70s!

The weekend is still expected to see 80s, and those temperatureswill hold on through Monday. The temperature drop comes on Tuesday with 70s on the way for Valley floors. It also comes along with chances of rain moving into Idaho.

Around Wednesday, we will see increased chances of showers, with the highest coming in on Thursday. Temperatures continue to stay cool, even heading into the weekend even as showers start to lighten up.

Enjoy the heat while it lasts. Fall conditions are moving in soon!

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday: 30 percent chance of showers, Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday: 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday: 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday: 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.