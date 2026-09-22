Fall brings some warm weather, followed by a weekend cool down

We're starting off our first days of fall with temperatures in the low 80's that could rise to 90+ degrees in some places on Thursday. We should see a pretty big drop in those temps down to the mid-low 70's going into our weekend.

Extended Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with overnight lows around 57 degrees. Winds remain light.

Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs reaching 83 degrees. Light west winds develop during the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and comfortable with lows dipping to around 56.

Wednesday: Another sunny and warmer day with highs climbing to 86 degrees.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies continue. Overnight lows near 59 with a light east breeze developing late.

Thursday: Hot conditions arrive with full sunshine and highs soaring to around 91 degrees.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with mild overnight temperatures near 61.

Friday: Cooler air moves in with mostly sunny skies and highs around 80.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy and noticeably cooler with lows falling near 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with afternoon highs near 71 degrees.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with overnight lows around 49.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies continue with highs near 73.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy and cool with lows around 48.

Monday: Sunny and seasonable with highs near 72 degrees.

