Fairly quiet weather continues into 2024

Calmer winds will allow for a more pleasant afternoon on Thursday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected, but a weak temperature inversion may still keep some low clouds around.

Although southwest flow will attempt to moderate temperatures for the rest of the week, with a temperature inversion in place, low clouds and fog may prohibit any substantial temperature increases so low to possibly mid-40s with not much happening across the area.

Expect mild and dry conditions to persist right into the beginning of 2024, with afternoon highs reaching the lower 40s each afternoon and overnight lows dipping into the 20s and 30s. Both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day should be partly cloudy.

There is the chance of a storm affecting southern Idaho on Wednesday of next week.