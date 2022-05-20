Watch
Fair weather weekend in store for southern Idaho

Posted at 11:34 AM, May 20, 2022
Temperatures this coming weekend will rise into the mid-50s and mid-60s at the hottest part of the day in southern Idaho.

Because there is some cold air mass in the higher atmospheric levels above southern Idaho, in the afternoons there will be some instability creating conditions for isolated showers. With this action there could also be some thunderstorms popping up in areas.

Throughout the weekend expect sunshine and varied cloud cover.

Temperatures will continue to rise into next week, we might even push 90 degrees Thursday.

