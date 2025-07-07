Extreme Heat into Tuesday

Happy Monday, Everyone! I hope everyone had a safe and well-rested holiday.

Gear up for a hot start to the week, winds have shifted into a southerly flow, aiding in an extreme temperature increase by Tuesday. Temperatures tomorrow along valley floors will sit in the lower triple digits. Remember to stay hydrated and look before you lock! Do not leave children or pets in hot vehicles.

The good news is that a weak shortwave trough will slowly approach Idaho through Wednesday. Pushing a cold front through the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Winds are expected to pick up on Wednesday afternoon as a result. This will also increase the slight chance of storms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today

Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Hydrate, wear sunscreen, and be sure to take shade breaks!

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 94. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Best day of the week for any outdoor activities.

Friday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

