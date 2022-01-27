Expect bitter cold temperatures & sunshine today and tomorrow!

NAMPA, Idaho — A light southeast breeze this morning made freezing temperatures feel incredibly frigid. Although the wind did help clear out low cloud cover giving us a little sunshine.

Dry weather persists through Sunday before a mild storm from the north brings snow into the valley Sunday night and Monday morning. The snowy conditions overnight may make Monday morning's commute a little icy and dicey.

For the first weekend of McCall's Winter Carnival expect favorable (but cold) weather with lots of sunshine Saturday, increased clouds Sunday.

1"-3" of snow is likely in McCall between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

