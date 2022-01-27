Watch
Weather

Actions

Expect bitter cold temperatures & sunshine today and tomorrow!

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 9:44 AM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 11:44:10-05

NAMPA, Idaho — A light southeast breeze this morning made freezing temperatures feel incredibly frigid. Although the wind did help clear out low cloud cover giving us a little sunshine.

Dry weather persists through Sunday before a mild storm from the north brings snow into the valley Sunday night and Monday morning. The snowy conditions overnight may make Monday morning's commute a little icy and dicey.

For the first weekend of McCall's Winter Carnival expect favorable (but cold) weather with lots of sunshine Saturday, increased clouds Sunday.

1"-3" of snow is likely in McCall between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018