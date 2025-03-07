Exiting showers in SE Idaho find out what the weekend has in store here

Cheers to the weekend being here! We've made it through together.

The low-pressure system that brought heavy snow and rain into SE Idaho will continue to exit this morning. As the system exits, lingering snow showers will be possible.

Closer to home, the Treasure Valley is no longer under a Wind Advisory, but breezy conditions will persist into the afternoon ahead with gusts as high as 36 mph possible. Making for another day of wonderful kite weather!

There won't be too many changes in the weekend ahead- nice clear conditions persist through it! I encourage you to enjoy the sun and 60s we have into Sunday.

A wetter weather pattern will set up through mid-week next week bringing widespread showers Wednesday and possibly Thursday.

