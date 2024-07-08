Excessive Heat Wave this week here's what you need to know

Monday is here, let's have a great one!

I hope you had a restful holiday weekend. Expect the weather story this week to be surrounded by heat.

Today an Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect at 2pm through Thursday at midnight. However, due to this excessive heat wave all of Southwest Idaho is under an Excessive Heat Warning, Heat Advisory, or Excessive Heat Watch. Wherever you are practice heat safety, taking shade breaks, staying hydrated, and wearing plenty of sunscreen! If you are walking your furry friends also be sure to walk them in the morning before the pavement heats up.

Tuesday temperatures exceed 100 degrees, reaching 105.

Wednesday brings dangerous heat reaching 109 degrees. The record for Wednesday was previously 105 degrees in 2002!

Thursday is the last day of the Excessive Heat Warning, however it's possible we see it extended through the later half of the week.

By Friday the Upper level ridge slowly starts to push East bringing some relief from the excessive heat however it's still gonna be a hot weekend ahead, an Excessive Heat Watch will be in place for Boise Friday through Sunday.

There's also a slight chance of showers Saturday evening across higher elevations.

Take care of yourself and others this week!

