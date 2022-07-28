Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the Treasure Valley through Sunday

Boise has topped 100 degrees for the past three days and will do the same through at least Sunday if not Monday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Treasure Valley and eastern Oregon through the weekend. Some of the hottest temperatures around 109 will be recorded along the Oregon, and Idaho border.

Smoke from the fire near Salmon and one in California are responsible for the smoke and haze in the air across Idaho. This will continue for the next several days.

Sunday will be the hottest day with Boise between 105 and 107. By Monday it will drop to near 100 then into the lower 90s by Wednesday.

Stay connected right here and to my Facebook Page for updates our dangerous heat wave.