Excessive heat warning for the valleys, find out what you can expect

An excessive heat WARNING is in effect for the valleys of western Idaho with expected temperatures between 105-110 Mon/Tue through Wednesday!

A major heatwave will begin tomorrow in the western valley and spread east bringing the hottest temperatures of the year and breaking some high temperature records in several locations.

If you have to work outdoors this week please be sure to stay hydrated, stay out of the sun and take frequent breaks in an air conditioned room.

Boise's high temp will touch or top 100° on Monday with bright sunshine continuing. By Tuesday I expect 104° in Boise with some places in the western valley already touching 108°. The sunshine will continue and due to the very low humidity, morning low temps will drop nearly 35° in the mornings.

Wednesday should be the hottest day this week with temperatures across the valley ranging from 106° to 110°. Again, sunshine will dominate. Boise's all-time record high temp is 111° set in 1960 and 1898.

Thursday and Friday will not be much different with temps still near 106° to 107° and lots of sunshine. Some late day clouds may pop up in the higher elevations.

Over the weekend our ridge of high pressure will be to our east allowing some moisture to rotate in from the southwest bringing only an isolated chance of evening storms to higher elevations.

An excessive heat WATCH is also in effect for Friday through Sunday in Boise.