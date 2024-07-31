Excessive heat makes a return to Idaho

Happy Hump Day Idaho

We've been graced by mother nature with a cool start to the work week. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. Expect the heat and wildfire smoke to return.

Temperatures this afternoon across the Treasure Valley will warm up to the mid 90s. However, as the upper level ridge continues to rebuild over the Pacific Northwest, temperatures will return to the triple digits. In addition to the heat, wildfire smoke will begin to push northward today getting into Southern Harney County and Malheur County today and Eastern Oregon by Thursday.

Friday an excessive heat watch will take over the afternoon as temperatures across the Valley Floors have the possibility of reaching anywhere between 103-108 degrees.

Saturday clouds will build in, and it's possible we see the return of scattered showers and storms across SE Oregon and SW Idaho.

Prepare for the heat to return, continue hydrating through out the day, wearing sunscreen, and taking shade breaks if you're spending time outdoors.

Have a great Wednesday

Stay up to date here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/