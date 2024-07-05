Excessive heat is arriving this weekend here's what you'll wanna know

Happy Friday Idaho

I hope you're having a good start to the Holiday Weekend.

We've got another hot afternoon ahead of us, however breezes will pick up through the afternoon. This is great for us but also brings the threat for wildfires to start, there's a fire weather watch in the Western Magic Valley and Southern Highlands. Remember if you see something, be sure to report it to 911.

Saturday temperatures have the possibility of nearing 100 degrees. However, Sunday is looks like we will be going further past that reaching 101! It's gonna be a very hot week ahead.

The Excessive Heat Watch is now in place from Monday to Thursday as temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees, but feel anywhere from 103 degrees-110 degrees.

Practice heat safety by drinking plenty of water, staying hydrated, and taking shade breaks.

Take care of yourself and others

