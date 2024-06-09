Evening storms could become severe, power outages possible

5:18 pm update: There is a thunderstorm moving northeast of Emmett with other storms located near West Mountain west of Cascade and just east of Riggins. A severe thunderstorms warning is in effect for the rural areas north of Rome, OR but this storm is moving toward Owyhee Reservoir.

Thunderstorms have been developing and moving from south-southwest to north-northeast. These storms are likely to strengthen into the evening with possible severe storms forming. Severe storms carry either wind greater than 57 mph or large hail of 1" in diameter. Today's storms are have a wind threat with some large hail possible along with brief very heavy downpours that could cause some localized street flooding.

Anyone traveling through the mountains or camping Sunday night should be cautious near and small creeks and streams which could quickly rise NEAR (not necessarily under) and thunderstorms.

Overnight these storms will move to the north and diminish followed by a clearing sky and low temps dropping to near 60° in the valley.

Monday looks like a nice day with sunshine, warm temperatures, and a nice breeze. Expect an afternoon high around 86°

It gets hotter on Tuesday with sunshine and low to mid-90s then a bit cooler on Wednesday with sunshine and 87° then back to 93° Thursday with sunshine.

Friday will still be sunny and hot with a high near 90°

Cooler weather arrives for the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs back into the 70s in the valley!

Stay connected right here for updates to my weekend forecast.