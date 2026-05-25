Storms push north into central mountains ahead of a major cooldown for Tuesday

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 5/25/26

Critical Fire Weather and Severe Storms Today

Temperatures are running 10 to 15 degrees above normal on Monday, with highs reaching 93 degrees. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for southeast Oregon, where sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph combined with very dry conditions are creating critical fire weather. Winds in southwest Idaho will be slightly lower at 10 to 20 mph sustained with gusts up to 30 mph outside of thunderstorms.

High-based showers and thunderstorms are developing in southwest Idaho highlands and the central Idaho mountains. These storms are capable of producing outflow wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph. Blowing dust is also a concern, locally reducing visibility and air quality.

Cold Front Brings Major Cooldown Tuesday

The strong cold front will pass through eastern Oregon tonight and western Idaho Tuesday morning. Behind the front, precipitation chances will increase and temperatures will drop to near normal. Scattered showers will continue over the region through Wednesday, with storm total rainfall amounts around 0.25 inches for much of the area, with lower amounts in the Snake River Plain and higher amounts over the mountains. Thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and evening with gusty winds and heavier rainfall rates.

Active Pattern Continues Through the Week

An active weather pattern will continue through most of the extended period as an upper-level low lingers over the Great Basin, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures will mostly hover near or slightly below normal through the end of the week.

A larger system from off the coast of British Columbia will move into the Northwest over the weekend, likely swallowing the Great Basin low and steering it as a shortwave trough over the area. This pattern will likely continue widespread showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Sunday will see showers and thunderstorms over higher terrain as the merged system moves out, before a broad ridge builds in and returns warmer and drier conditions early next week.

This Evening

Patchy blowing dust & local wind gusts 30-40 mph with isolated t-storms. Otherwise partly cloudy and hot, with a high near 93.

Tonight

Variable clouds, breezy with a low around 54. Wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday

Partly to mostly cloudy and much cooler with A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5pm. High near 70. NW wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

A chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

