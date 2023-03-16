Enjoy today's gorgeous weather!

Temperatures today will warm up to the upper 40s and low 50s in the valleys of southern Idaho thanks to a ridge of high pressure building over the area.

Bust out those sunglasses and enjoy the sunshine we're expecting in the Gem State today...it's going to feel very much like Spring today!

Our higher elevations in the central mountains will track highs in the 30s today for the most part...and with all that sunshine, we'll have melting snow.

Melting snow - after we've had a ton of it over the past week - isn't great news for potential flooding and avalanche risks.

The following is information from the Sawtooth Avalanche Center. Avalanche danger is HIGH for the following backcountry areas: Banner Summit, Sawtooth & Western Smokey Mtns, Galena Summit & Eastern Mtns, Soldier & Wood River Valley Mts.

Use extreme caution in the backcountry as our temperatures start to warm up. Stay off, out from beneath, and away from steep slopes to stay safe from avalanches which are likely to occur.