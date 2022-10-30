Enjoy the nice weather while you can. Big changes again this week

Sunday was quite pleasant and Monday should be even nicer with light afternoon wind, lots of sunshine, and milder temperatures in the mid to upper-60s. In the central mountains there is a chance of some morning showers then sunshine & milder.

An approaching storm will come into the state on Tuesday with the valley seeing a tenth to a quarter inch of rain and the central mountains seeing 2"-4" in Long Valley with 5"-10" above 6500 feet in Valley and Idaho Counties.

Much colder air will come in behind this storm with temperatures dropping 20 degrees in most areas by Wednesday. The Treasure Valley will only see high temperatures in the 40s and there is a slight chance of some snowflakes falling in the valley.

Valley low temperatures will dip into the mid-20s Thursday and Friday mornings.

Another storm is likely in the central mountains late Friday into Saturday with more significant snow likely. There could be another storm late Sunday as well. Over the next ten days, 12"-18" of snow will likely fall in central Idaho above 6000 feet with up to two feet possible above 7500 feet.

Stay connected right here for updates to my forecast with a stormy weather pattern ahead.