Enjoy the cooler weather, the heat will soon return check out how the thermometer spikes right here

An unseasonably cold low brought showers, clouds, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures. If this isn't your jam and you miss early spring time, you're gonna love today.

As the system begins to pull away temperatures slightly increase, and winds will calm throughout the area. Any remaining moisture will linger through the mountains producing very spotty showers. The valley floors will be warmest with temperatures in the 70s, and mountains slightly cooler reaching the 50s and 40s. Grab a light jacket heading out the door!

Tomorrow temperatures continue to climb to the 80s, and the sunshine will be back and coming for vengeance! We are getting nice and steamy this weekend, temperatures have a slight chance of reaching triple digits on Saturday and Sunday. It's gonna be important to get in the habit of hydration and sunscreen this week.

Have a wonderful Tuesday Idaho, remember to take care of yourself and others.