Enjoy the cool weather, the heat will return find out when right here

Good Morning, everyone! If you enjoyed the breezy, cool afternoon on Monday. Today you'll love. Winds will continue strengthening into the afternoon with gusts nearing 30 mph area-wide. If you aren't a fan of the wind, tomorrow's winds look much lighter, and temperatures will continue to sit in a nice range.

Enjoy the cool and sunny weather, and get outside! Things will heat up into the weekend.

Boise Today

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy NW winds, gusts as high as 28 mph. Some may call this cap weather.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Lighter winds,

NW wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Sunday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

