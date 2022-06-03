Enjoy summer-like weather Friday before a weekend full of storms

NAMPA, Idaho — It's finally here, my pick day of the week.

I'm forecasting 80-degrees across all valley locations with ample sunshine through this evening. In higher elevations like the West Central Mountains and parts of Eastern Oregon you can expect isolated thunderstorms throughout the day.

A cold front will come through the area Saturday morning dropping afternoon temperatures into the 60s with morning showers possible.

On Saturday night rain showers will run through western Idaho. On Sunday expect a chance of showers in the valley and showers in the central mountains.