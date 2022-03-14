Watch
Enjoy a milder Monday before Tuesday's pacific storm takes over

Posted at 10:20 AM, Mar 14, 2022
NAMPA, Idaho — A little warmer and drier conditions are forecasted for your Monday, March 14th aka "Pi Day."

Gusty winds are expected later this evening and will usher in some cooler air but these winds are working with a purpose. Early Tuesday morning (3-4 a.m MST) a storm from the pacific will touch down in Idaho bringing all-day widespread precipitation.

Snow levels are around 6,000-7,000ft so expect mostly rain down here in the valley. In higher terrains snow accumulation of about 4-8" is expected with over a quarter-inch of rain expected in the valley.

Heavy rain favors areas between Boise and Mountain Home around the evening rush hour commute so drive safe!

