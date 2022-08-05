Enjoy a drop in temperatures tomorrow!

A band of monsoon moisture hit Idaho today bringing cloud cover and showers to parts of the region.

Wet conditions will continue through this evening with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

On Saturday, a weak trough of low-pressure heads into the region from the north dropping our temperatures! Boise's high will be 91 degrees and Twin Fall's high will be 83! Perfect day to get outdoors and enjoy a beautiful summer day safely.

Sunday we will start to warm up again with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s. It will get even hotter Monday and Tuesday, so enjoy this relatively cool weather while it lasts.

Smoke is currently in the region dropping air quality in the Treasure Valley. The smoke is being carried here from fires in northern California and southern Oregon. Wind patterns shift by Sunday and smoke from the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho will start to head south.